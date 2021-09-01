Seniors might be tickled pink. Miami Beach affordable housing project is just for them.

An affordable housing project is coming to Miami Beach’s Normandy Isles Historic District, catering exclusively to seniors. The pinkish-and-white-themed Heron, a 4-story development, is slated for 1158 Marseille Drive, according to an application submitted to the City of Miami Beach Design Review Board by the Housing Authority of the City of Miami Beach. The housing authority is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-designated organization. The project would replace an existing single-story building with four occupied rental units.