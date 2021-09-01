Cancel
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji State Volleyball set for first match in nearly 94 weeks

bsubeavers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI, Minn. – It has been 657 days and nearly 94 weeks since the Bemidji State University volleyball team’s last official NCAA competition but the Beavers will finally get back onto the court as part of the Yellowjacket Invitational this Labor Day weekend. Bemidji State will travel 738 miles to Billings, Montana to compete in the six-team, two-day tournament hosted by Montana State University-Billings beginning Friday, Sept. 3 and ending Saturday evening.

www.bsubeavers.com

