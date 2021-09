Demi Lovato celebrated their 29th birthday by dropping the music video for her song “Melon Cake” exclusively on Facebook. In the visual, Demi celebrates their big day decked out in a cowboy hat, gold eyebrows, and a matching ensemble, and references an annual watermelon “cake” their old management team presented each year in place of an actual cake, in order to control their eating disorder. Along with the video, Demi shared the message: “No more melon cakes on birthdays…29, I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”