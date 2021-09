That’s how long it took Kevin Coleman to score his first varsity touchdown as a freshman. Now a senior wide receiver for the St. Mary’s football team, Coleman lined up on the left side against Westminster back then on first-and-10 at the 20-yard line and ran a post route. He blew past the cornerback and before the safety had time to react the ball was in the air. Coleman reached up, caught it in stride and turned on the jets. The defenders were nearly 10 yards behind him when he reached the end zone.