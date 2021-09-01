Cancel
Judge approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement; Sackler family owners will give up control, get immunity

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave conditional approval to a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades. Under the settlement reached...

