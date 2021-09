BOONVILLE, MO – A citizens report of suspicious activity in Boonville, led to three arrests and recovery of two stolen vehicles Wednesday evening. A Land Rover with temporary tags was seen sitting near Boonslick Drive and Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. yesterday. A silver pickup was also seen leaving a local residence about the same time. A call to the pickup owner revealed the truck was stolen. When a Cooper County deputy tried to stop the pickup, the driver fled on foot. The Land Rover was stopped nearby and two occupants were detained. Law enforcement learned it had been an unreturned rental vehicle from Houston. The third man was later caught behind the Days Inn.