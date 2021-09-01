Chris Ellis: Here's a pre-archery season checklist

I was almost shocked when I realized I was running out of days left in the month in my desk-top planner. I know I’m old school. Trust me, my kids (both adults, and how do you know when to stop calling them kids?) tell me all the time. Let me explain — I have trusted my calendar system for decades and I know there are many electronic invitations people send via email all day long for every occasion from board meetings to birthdays. But I like my antiquated system and it’s simple as pie. Simply obtain a large desk calendar from the retailer of your choice, and flop it on your desk and clip a pen to its corner. That way, you can write down all events and times and see your month at a glance. You can add, erase, strikethrough, and even add color highlights to the words in each specific day’s box. Way easy and yes, my kids are right, I’m old school.