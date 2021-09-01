Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hiking

Chris Ellis: Here's a pre-archery season checklist

Logan Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith archery seasons starting in West Virginia on Sept. 25, my backyard has been the local hangout for young bowhunters and my son practicing shooting their bows. I am always amazed when their energy switches from fishing to hunting. The transition is very visible — shorts, flip flops, and river...

www.loganbanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Checklist#Deer Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
HobbiesSandusky Register

GREAT OUTDOORS: Geese, squirrel among options for upcoming hunting seasons

September challenges sportsmen with making some of the toughest choices of the year on what to concentrate on. The month provides some of the best opportunities to pursue feathers, fur and fins while the weather transitions from hot to cool. There are a lot of fishing opportunities available as fish...
HobbiesWayne County News

Chris Ellis: Turning the calendar toward thoughts of hunting season

I was almost shocked when I realized I was running out of days left in the month in my desk-top planner. I know I’m old school. Trust me, my kids (both adults, and how do you know when to stop calling them kids?) tell me all the time. Let me explain — I have trusted my calendar system for decades and I know there are many electronic invitations people send via email all day long for every occasion from board meetings to birthdays. But I like my antiquated system and it’s simple as pie. Simply obtain a large desk calendar from the retailer of your choice, and flop it on your desk and clip a pen to its corner. That way, you can write down all events and times and see your month at a glance. You can add, erase, strikethrough, and even add color highlights to the words in each specific day’s box. Way easy and yes, my kids are right, I’m old school.
LifestylePosted by
97.3 ESPN

Early Archery Deer Season Set To Open in New Jersey

Seventeen days and counting until the opening of the early archery (bow) season for New Jersey’s premier big game animal Saturday, September 11. It will run through a half-hour after sunset on October 1, with the statewide season opening Saturday, October 2. The early bowhunting opportunities are in select Deer...
Lifestylekfgo.com

Deer Bow Season Opens Sept. 3

North Dakota’s deer bow season opens Friday, Sept. 3 at noon and continues through Jan. 2, 2022. Bowhunters can buy a license online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system. Hunters should plan accordingly and allow for...
HobbiesNorfolk Daily News

Your checklist for fall hunting

We are in the dog days of summer. Ears of sweet corn have already been harvested. Elderberries are ripe. School is starting. Boating, swimming, tubing and fishing are being widely enjoyed now on the weekends. And, Nebraska’s first official hunting season that carries into fall — the squirrel hunting season — is open.
Vermont Statevermontjournal.com

Vermont’s archery deer season starts Oct. 1

REGION – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says hunters are looking forward to Vermont’s upcoming Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 15 archery deer hunting season. A hunter may take up to four deer in Vermont’s two-part archery season if they do not shoot any...
Lifestylebowhuntingmag.com

How to Fill Your Tag Early in the Archery Season

Bowhunters love the rut, and for good reason! It's not, however, the best time to kill bucks you've been watching all summer. November — it's the time of year that bowhunters wait to use vacation on so they can put an arrow into the buck of their dreams. But is this the BEST time to kill that buck you've watched all summer? In my opinion, it's not!
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Archery Deer Hunting Season Opens Sat. Sept. 11, Stand Safety

Last year, 88,000 archery hunters harvested over 40,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2021-2022 deer season. “Archery hunters just gained more opportunity, as we added 10 NEW counties to the extended archery season that lasts through January 31,” said state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster. “Another change for hunters to review is the antler restrictions that apply to one buck of their two-buck limit. That buck must be 4 points on one side OR have a 15-inch outside spread. This allows those mature 4 or 6 pointers to be legal as a quality buck. This change also applies to the 7 counties that had a point restriction and WMAs that had antler restrictions.”
HobbiesQuad Cities Onlines

Dove season opens the fall hunting schedule

September is here and hopefully the cooler weather will be here soon, too. For hunters, this is when all the extra chores from the summer come to an end and you switch modes from summer to fall. You also find yourself checking the weather forecast multiple times a day, or seemingly looking out the window too much.
AnimalsHerald-Dispatch

Chris Ellis: A Black Hills elk hunt

This past week, I found myself in Wyoming with a rifle, a hunting license, onX Maps, and a tag from the state granting me permission to hunt elk. I have hunted Wyoming many times for elk, mule deer, and whitetails and I have fallen in love with the Rockies. Having said that, I have never hunted the hills of eastern Wyoming and to be frank, have never stepped foot in the hills or valleys along the Black Hills region.
Hobbieskxnet.com

Grouse, partridge hunting seasons open Sept. 11

Both grouse and partridge hunting season opens Saturday, Sept. 11 in North Dakota. Sharptails, ruffed grouse and Hungarian partridge all have a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12. According to Game and Fish, all hunters, regardless of their age, must have a general Game and Habitat...
Animalshppr.org

High Plains Outdoors: Getting Ready for Deer Season

There are all types of deer hunters, those like me that love venison profess that any mature, healthy buck or doe is a candidate for the freezer and ultimately chicken fried venison steak. And those that love venison but long to harvest the biggest antlered buck in the woods. I believe every deer hunter (yes, myself included) that professed to be strictly a ‘meat hunter’ might not be telling the complete truth!
Pennsylvania StateSentinel

Pennsylvania’s archery deer season right around the corner

If something can be routine and record-breaking at the same time, Pennsylvania’s archery deer season is it. It’s routine in its consistency. Pennsylvania held its first statewide archery season in 1951; this year’s hunt is the 71st in a row since. It stretches across seven weeks, includes a Sunday and gives hunters the chance to be afield during the peak of the whitetail rut.
Hobbiesmanisteenews.com

TOM LOUNSBURY: Passing the love of hunting on to a new generation

The September 2017 special youth deer season opener was going to be unusually warm with predicted sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 80’s. This of course, would throw a very challenging wrinkle into the mix for the young deer hunters and their mentors. By mid-September, whitetails are reaching their...
Petsduboiscountyherald.com

Dove hunting is a great introduction

The dove season opener is a great way to introduce newcomers to hunting. The season opens early when the weather is still nice and the birds are offering plenty of action. There’s no need to be quite or completely still, so youngsters are able to have a little more leeway than they might on a deer or turkey hunt. Take advantage of this opportunity to take a family member, friend or even the neighbor kid down the street on their first hunt in a dove field. Just remember to bring plenty of shells.
Hobbiesbowhuntingmag.com

How to Get Your Hunting Areas Ready for the Season

For better chances at success, you need to ensure that your dirt is ready for Opening Day well before it actually arrives. If there is one thing I've learned over the 16 years I've been bowhunting, it’s you can never be “too prepared” for the upcoming hunting season. Just when you think you're ready, once season opens, you realize all of the things you should have done differently or did not do. Getting your hunting areas well-prepared ahead of time can be the difference of putting an arrow through that giant buck you've been watching or seeing your neighbor drive by with him in the bed of his truck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy