A few months ago, Lil Nas X would put a new spin on “bloody shoes,” He isn’t referring to the kind Cardi B was talking about in Bodak Yellow. The rapper released his own sneaker collection that was believed to be sold with actual human blood. While many thought that the rapper’s actions were weird and disturbing, Lil Nas X felt like the problem was never about the shoes and more about his success as a gay black man in the industry.