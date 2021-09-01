Tara Dion King, 48, of Hays, Kan. passed away in her home on August 23, 2021. Tara was born on May 24, 1973, to Thomas Clay King and Sandra Cromwell King in Hays. Tara was educated in Hays and, due to her love of education, graduated from FHSU. She enjoyed time with her family and was quite an accomplished angler. Together with her love of fishing she also enjoyed time outdoors camping. She enjoyed crafts and sewing, and was a lover of animals, slightly favoring cats over dogs.