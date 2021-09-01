Branson, Mo. Police Dept. hopes new video footage leads to answers shooting deaths of 2 in May

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department shared a video outside a restaurant with a glimpse of a person who may be the suspect in a May shooting leaving two dead. The video is from the Famous Dave’s restaurant along State Highway 76. In the video you see someone walking up after hours in the dark. It later shows that person running from the scene. When officers arrived, they found Krystle Buhl and Richard McMahan dead. Detectives are looking at other clues they can’t share with the public.