Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branson, MO

Branson, Mo. Police Dept. hopes new video footage leads to answers shooting deaths of 2 in May

By Madison Horner
KYTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department shared a video outside a restaurant with a glimpse of a person who may be the suspect in a May shooting leaving two dead. The video is from the Famous Dave’s restaurant along State Highway 76. In the video you see someone walking up after hours in the dark. It later shows that person running from the scene. When officers arrived, they found Krystle Buhl and Richard McMahan dead. Detectives are looking at other clues they can’t share with the public.

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dept#Police Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy