Illinois Woman Arrested in Hawaii After Using Fake COVID Vaccination Card to Go on Vacation

By Jacklyn Krol
 6 days ago
A woman was arrested after allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as "Maderna." The New York Post reports that 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak from Illinois used the fake vaccination card while vacationing in Hawaii. On Aug. 23, Mrozak flew into O'ahu through Southwest Airlines. Shortly after, authorities...

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Public SafetyFox5 KVVU

2 Hawaii visitors arrested for falsifying vaccination cards, governor says

Two visitors to Hawaii from the United States mainland were arrested Sunday for falsifying vaccination cards, the governor posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. In the post, Governor David Ige said that the two were violating the Emergency Proclamation that allows fully vaccinated travelers from the mainland to avoid taking a Covid-19 test and quarantining upon arrival to the islands.
Lifestyleonemileatatime.com

Oy: Traveler Enters Hawaii With Fake “Maderna” Vaccine Card

If you’re going to fake a vaccine card (please don’t), at least learn how to spell the name of the vaccine…. Woman violates Hawaii quarantine with fake vaccine card. Hawaii is the US state with the strictest entry requirements. With the Hawaii Safe Travels program, all visitors to Hawaii either need to be fully vaccinated or get tested prior to travel. Those who aren’t vaccinated or tested need to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in Hawaii.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Fox News

Loud explosion in Tennessee prompted by 'unknown phenomena' causes ground to shake, multiple 911 calls

Authorities in spent hours searching for the source of what residents reported as a "loud explosion" and shaking ground. In a Facebook post, the Clarksville Police Department wrote on Sunday that its 911 dispatch had received numerous calls at around 9:50 p.m. local time on Saturday regarding the "loud explosion" and that several individuals had also said they had felt the "ground shake."
Public Healthsmartertravel.com

What Happens if You Test Positive for COVID-19 While on Vacation?

Ronnie Stokes’ 12-day vacation in the Dominican Republic unexpectedly turned into a 21-day trip—10 of which were spent entirely in a hotel room. The YouTube travel blogger from North Carolina ended up getting stuck quarantining in a resort in Punta Cana in June after his wife Alma tested positive for COVID-19 during the required test for air travel back to the U.S. The Stokes are both vaccinated, and luckily, Alma’s symptoms were mild, including a stuffy nose and slight cough.
LifestyleNew York Post

Passengers arrested at Nashville airport for refusing to wear masks

Two problematic passengers were removed from flights and arrested for disorderly conduct after refusing to wear masks on a plane at Nashville International Airport on Wednesday. Artur Grigoryan, 33, was arrested by police around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he refused to wear a mask onboard, delaying the flight as...
Public HealthWBAL Radio

Hawaiian locals beg tourists to stay home, citing COVID-19 concerns

(HONOLULU) -- Many local Hawaiians have been asking tourists to stop visiting the islands during the pandemic, and the governor is now echoing their calls. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Gov. David Ige said at a press conference on Monday. "We know that the visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii."
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
LifestyleCleveland News - Fox 8

13-year-old American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Big Food Recall Involves Walmart- Check Your Pantry Now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a gigantic muffin recall due to Listeria contamination. These products have been sold at retailers that include Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Stop-N-Shop, and others. These products were manufactured by the Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A) Corporation and they are voluntarily recalling...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.

