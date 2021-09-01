Elton John Announces Star-Studded Album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...