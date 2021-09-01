Elton John Announces Star-Studded Album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’
Elton John has teamed up with his classic-rock peers and modern-day pop and hip-hop phenoms for a star-studded new album, The Lockdown Sessions. The 16-track record, which includes 10 unreleased songs, came to fruition over the past year and a half, as John was forced to postpone his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. During his forced downtime, he found himself collaborating with fellow rock royalty such as Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder, as well as superstars several decades his junior including Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X.kingfm.com
Comments / 0