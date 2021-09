[1] New Mexico health officials give update as COVID cases rise in the state – State health officials believe the number of COVID hospitalizations and deaths could get worse, even if the number of cases levels off. They’re also urging everyone to get the vaccine especially kids who are eligible. Modeling predicts the state could have between 700 and 1,500 COVID cases, and between three and eight deaths per day early this month. Officials estimate the state could need 700 beds for COVID patients by next week. The increase in daily cases should peak soon, possibly within the next week with continued mitigation strategies like vaccines and masks when indoors and when in crowds.