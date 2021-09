Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.