Idaho Falls, ID

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center names CFO

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has appointed Aaron Martin as CFO. Mr. Martin joins EIRMC from HCA's John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., where he served as CFO for three years. Before that, he was the assistant CFO at Richmond, Va.-based Henrico Doctors' Hospital. He also previously worked with Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health Network and MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Wash., according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 1.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

