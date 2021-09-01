Cancel
Mcpherson, KS

Ronald Flaherty

lincolnsentinel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald V. “Ron” Flaherty, age 78, of McPherson, Kan., passed away August 19, 2021, in Frankfort, Ky. Ron graduated high school in Lincoln, Kan., in 1961. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1961 to 1964. After he served in the military, he hauled rock for Lincoln County. He enjoyed many years and had a very successful career as a surveyor for the State of Kansas. However, his true love was traveling the country with his wife, Nancy, and visiting many friends. It gave him much joy to visit and talk with anyone he met. Traveling in the motorhome all those miles meant many friends made in their RV group, Newmar Kansas Kountry Sunflowers.

