Switzer, WV

Brick's Cuts barbershop opens second location at Switzer

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@hdmediallc.com
Logan Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWITZER — Just over a year ago, Troy Brickey opened his barbershop, Brick’s Cuts, in downtown Logan. Now, Brickey has opened a second shop at Switzer. Dubbed Brick’s Cuts 2 by Brickey, the new location is located along W.Va. 44 at Switzer in the old Jim’s Barbershop near Collins Funeral Home. The shop will be open from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and haircuts will primarily be done by Drew Hardin, who had been working alongside Brickey in his Logan location.

