A Sherwood man died and two men from Portland suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Sunday morning on Interstate 5 near the Coburg interchange. The Oregon State Police said Kristan Birni, 26, of Portland, was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound on the highway about 8:15 a.m. when he fell asleep, the vehicle veered onto the shoulder and hit a sign. The truck then rolled several times before coming to rest in the southbound lane.