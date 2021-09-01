Cancel
34-year-old son of couple in The Villages jailed after release from state mental facility

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Villages couple’s 34-year-old son landed back behind bars Tuesday after he was released from a mental facility and sent back to the Sumter County Detention Center. Jeffrey Barrett Glatman was transported to the jail after an evaluation showed that he no longer meets criteria for treatment at a state mental health facility, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. He has now been declared “competent” after an evaluation at the North Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center.

