Bexar County, TX

Man charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty after horses were found starved, severely neglected

KSAT 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVON ORMY, Texas – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Wednesday weeks after they found eight severely starved and neglected horses at his Von Ormy home. Steven David Olsen, 62, stayed silent as he was taken into custody, offering no explanation for why the horses were in such poor condition. Olsen was charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty after investigators discovered two of the horses were pregnant.

