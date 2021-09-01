Cancel
Contentsquare Acquires HotJar, Extends Reach Into SMB And Mid-Markets

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital analytics company Contentsquare has acquired Hotjar, a product experience insights platform that serves the SMB market. Terms were not disclosed. The combined firms, which together employ over 1,000 people, serve almost 1 million websites in 180+ countries. Contentsquare hopes to “start pushing new AI boundaries together,” states Jonathan Cherki,...

