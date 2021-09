When Demi Lovato knows what they want, they go for it, after the singer slid into the DMs of a Schitt’s Creek star asking for a date. Lovato, like a lot of us, clearly has been watching a lot of Schitt’s Creek recently. After getting the hots for Emily Hampshire, who plays dour motel manager Stevie, Lovato thought they’d shoot their shot with the actress. The story came to light when Hampshire appeared on an episode of the 4D With Demi Lovato podcast on Wednesday, September 1st, as per Billboard.