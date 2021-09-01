Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Invites Students, Educators to Join Artemis I Mission

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

As students and educators return to classrooms online and in-person, NASA welcomes the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – to learn more about the mission that will pave the way to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. NASA’s Artemis program will...

www.spaceref.com

Space.com

Astronauts in space will soon resurrect an AI robot friend called CIMON

An AI-powered robot with a digital face is ready for a new mission on the International Space Station. The robot, called CIMON-2 (it's short for Crew Interactive Mobile Companion) worked alongside two European astronauts on past missions to the station in recent years and just got a software upgrade that will enable it to perform more complex tasks with a new human crewmate later this year.
NASA Confirms Perseverance Mars Rover Got Its First Piece Of Rock

NASA confirmed Monday that its Perseverance Mars rover succeeded in collecting its first rock sample for scientists to pore over when a future mission eventually brings it back to Earth. "I've got it!" the space agency tweeted, alongside a photograph of a rock core slightly thicker than a pencil inside...
NASA pays space startup $.10 for moon mining mission

NASA just paid Colorado startup Lunar Outpost $.10 for meeting the first part of its moon mining contract. But don’t let the low dollar amount fool you — this payment could have major implications for human space exploration. The challenge: Every extra ounce of payload increases the cost of a...
Redondo Beach, CAPhys.org

NASA readies James Webb space telescope for December launch

NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit Dec. 18, 2021, to serve as the premier deep space observatory for the next decade. The agency set the new target launch date in coordination with Arianespace after Webb recently and successfully completed its rigorous testing regimen – a major turning point for the mission. The new date also follows Arianespace successfully launching an Ariane 5 rocket in late July and scheduling a launch that will precede Webb. The July launch was the first for an Ariane 5 since August 2020.
NASA's Psyche mission moves closer to launch

With NASA’s Psyche mission now less than a year from launch, anticipation is building. By next spring, the fully assembled spacecraft will ship from the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for a launch period that opens Aug. 1, 2022. In early 2026, the Psyche spacecraft will...
Space.com

SpaceX, NASA targeting April 15 for launch of Crew-4 mission to space station

Here's something to make the next Tax Day a little more bearable. SpaceX and NASA are targeting April 15, 2022, for the launch of the Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station, agency officials announced yesterday (Sept. 7). If all goes according to plan, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will launch that day atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.
The NASA Mars rover collects something historic

If you’re in a place where no human has been before, you simply must bring back a souvenir. NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample — a core of dirt a little thicker than a pencil — from the red planet and stowed it away for a future return mission to Earth. It could help answer the biggest question in the cosmos: Is there more life in the universe?
CUKC to Offer Student Mission Trips in 2022

Vacationing on a Caribbean island is about as ideal as it gets. Or is it? Ask any Cleveland University-Kansas City (CUKC) mission trip participant, and you’ll hear how a vacation doesn’t compare to a mission trip, which revitalizes and energizes entire communities. According to Jeffrey Baier, DC, CUKC director of...
NASA, UMES Enact Space Act Agreement for Educational Opportunities

NASA and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne signed a Space Act Agreement Sept. 7, 2021, that will expand opportunities for education, workforce development, and research. The objective of the agreement is to enable a sustained pipeline of diverse talent for science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers...
NASA M-Star Grant Funds: Geisel Software and Fayettville State University Research on Active and On-Demand Multi-robot Perception

Geisel Software, a Massachusetts-based custom software development firm, is pleased to announce they have partnered with Fayetteville State University (NCFSU) to perform research funded by NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Space Technology Artemis Research (M-STAR) grant. The grant will fund Active and On-demand Multi Robot Perception (AOMRP) research designed to develop multi-robot perception, a technology that utilizes highly specialized image sensors, to support NASA’s use of autonomous multi-robot systems performing scouting missions on the surface of the Moon or other planets.
Mars Perseverance Team Members to Be Recognized at Hispanic Heritage Awards

Three Latina engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California are the 2021 recipients of STEM Awards from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. They will be honored for their significant roles in the agency’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission during the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards broadcast on PBS Oct. 8, joined by Carlos Santana, Ivy Queen, and others.
NASA OIG: NASA's Construction Of Facilities

NASA facilities and infrastructure-including offices, laboratories, launch complexes, test stands, and wind tunnels- are necessary components for exploring the Moon and Mars, facilitating the commercial space industry, conducting aeronautics research, and studying Earth and space sciences. NASA manages $40 billion in facility assets with an inventory of more than 5,000 buildings and structures; however, over 75 percent of this infrastructure is beyond its design life and the Agency faces a deferred maintenance backlog of $2.66 billion as of 2020. To address these challenges and mitigate risks to current and future missions, NASA's Construction of Facilities (CoF) program focuses on modernizing NASA's infrastructure through consolidation into fewer, more efficient, sustainable facilities and repairing failing infrastructure to reduce overall maintenance costs.
Cosmonauts, Astronauts Gearing Up for Two Spacewalks

Two Expedition 65 cosmonauts will soon exit the International Space Station for the second spacewalk in less than week to continue configuring a Russian science module. Meanwhile, two astronauts are gearing up for another spacewalk, while the rest of the crew conducts space research and lab maintenance. Russia’s new Nauka...

