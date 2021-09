Saturate your photos in an array of colors with the Polaroid Now+ i‑Type rechargeable instant camera, which includes 5 lens filters. This allows you to play around with your photography on the go. But you needn’t be a professional to use this camera, as it includes autofocus for exceptional quality every time. In fact, this instant camera includes 2 modes—aperture priority and tripod— for assistance when you need it. The Polaroid Now+ offers a 40-degree horizontal field of view and a 41-degree vertical field of view to capture more. Plus, experiment with different lenses—102.35 mm and 94.96 mm—to shoot both up close and afar. Finally, unlock your creativity with the smartphone app where you can add light painting, switch to manual mode, and more.