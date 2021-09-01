7-8 VOLLEYBALL SwEEPS toURNEY AT SWITZ

It was a great showing for KCII area schools at the season opening Keota volleyball tournament Monday. In attendance from the KCII listening area were Mid-Prairie, Highland, Lone Tree and the homestanding Eagles. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks won the tournament for the fourth consecutive season. In pool play, the Golden Hawks swept through Highland and Lone Tree in straight sets, beating Lone Tree in their opener 25-19 and 25-11 before handling the Huskies 25-11 and 25-14. In the championship match, it was Mid-Prairie again with the brooms, this time over Keota 25-17 and 25-19.