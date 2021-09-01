Cancel
Volleyball

7-8 VOLLEYBALL SwEEPS toURNEY AT SWITZ

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising Sun Middle School’s seventh and eighth-grade volleyball teams both won their season-opening tournaments at Switzerland County Saturday, Aug. 14. Celebrating, top photo, at right, are the eighth-grade Lady Shiners, including, from left: manager Cara Ohlmansiek, Olivia Graver, Elaina Titkemeyer, Jillian Gregory, Lily Courtney, Ryan Works, Jaylen Peelman, Avery Elliott, Reese Merica, Megan Daugherty and Coach Lindsey Merica. Bottom photo, seventh-grade Lady Shiner champions are, first row, from left: Jaelynn Walton, Hailey Fisk, Mataya Walker, Brystol Scudder, Maddie Phillippe and Ruby Benz. Second row: Coach Erin Gregory, Gavynn Halcomb, Alaina Remers, Brianna Sams, McKenna Phillips, Alyssa Walcott and Aubree Miller.

