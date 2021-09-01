Cancel
Immigration

29 Sacramento-area students stranded in Afghanistan: District

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

A California school district announced it has roughly 29 students still stranded in Afghanistan following the conclusion of U.S. evacuation efforts.

The students are from 19 families visiting the war-torn country for personal reasons, according to the San Juan Unified School District.

"We can confirm that we currently have 29 students, from 19 families, in Afghanistan," said Raj Rai, director of communications for the district, on Tuesday.

The Sacramento metropolitan area has one of the nation's highest populations of Afghan immigrants, according to George Mason University's Institute for Immigration Research.

"San Juan Unified stands with our Afghan community and all those whose loved ones are currently in Afghanistan," Rai said.

The district is coordinating with congressional offices and state officials to process information from the trapped and Taliban -surrounded Americans, he added.

"We sincerely hope for their speedy and safe return back to the U.S. and back to our school communities," Rai said.

