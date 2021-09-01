Cancel
NFL

EXCLUSIVE: Nifty Games Raises $38M In New Capital In Anticipation Of Worldwide Release of NFL Clash And NBA Clash

By Andrew Rossow
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nifty Games’ series B round brings available capital to $53 million as of today. This year, NFL Clash, one of the industry’s first true mobile sports games licensed by the NFL will be released, which makes today’s news all the more exciting. Video game developer and publisher Nifty Games just raised $26M in a Series B round of equity funding led by Vulcan Capital, which will be used to further grow the company’s sports games line-up as well as investing in top-tier development staff to deliver state-of-the-art gameplay for global sports fans.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

