DiBartolo Case Adjourned Again for September 23

We have not produced a story on Eric DiBartolo since May, and that is because the case had been adjourned several times. Now the case of former Yorktown Highway Superintendent Eric DiBartolo in Cortlandt Town Court has been adjourned, again, until September 23. DiBartolo has been changed by Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office with felony Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing $14,479.78 from The Home Depot in Cortland Manor on 23 different occasions in 2020.