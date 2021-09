If you ask me, one of the best news to receive is the opening of a restaurant in town. I love trying out new places and possibly discovering a new favorite place to eat. This Friday, September 3rd, Portico will be open for business. The café is a sleek, modern-looking restaurant located on the first floor of the Canopy Hotel on Ionia Ave in Downtown Grand Rapids. It'll be open for breakfast and dinner where everything is made from scratch and locally sourced.