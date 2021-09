A long-time local brewery, Johnson City Brewing Company, was approved a liquor and beer permit for their new Boones Creek location. The business took to Facebook to announce the good news and inform the public they are now serving pints, among other drinks, to patrons in Boones Creek. Johnson City Brewing says they are happy to finally welcome guests to their new location, which features a large outdoor seating and grass area. The company says the new location, located on Boones Creek Road near Brightridge Power, is open to the public now. A full list of beer on tap and hours of operation can be found on Johnson City Brewing Company’s Facebook page.