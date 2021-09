(Seguin) — Fall 2021 will be a busy season for downtown Seguin with numerous events, infrastructure and construction projects, and the launching of several initiatives. Get ready to come to downtown Seguin often as Central Park and other downtown venues will host numerous community events over the next few months. The fun will kick off with Art at the Texas on Saturday, September 18 where the 2020 Art Awards will be presented. The evening reception being held at the Texas Theatre will include delicious food from Davila’s BBQ, a silent auction and entertainment from Mid-Texas Symphony, Teatro de Artes, and the De Leons.