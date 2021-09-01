RS soccer back to even at 2-2

The Lady Lakers soccer team (1-2, 0-2) traveled to Benton Harbor, MI this weekend to take on the Lake Michigan Redhawks. Lake Michigan started the scoring by connecting at the 11:49 mark. Holly Curtiss split the defense with a pass and Tania Villegas was able to slip it past Lakeland goalie, Sarah Turniski. The Redhawks scored the second goal at the 39:50 mark after a shot taken by Curtiss was deflected before Villegas gathered it up and scored her second goal of the day. To close out the half, Sarah Turniski made an excellent 1 on 1 save. After falling behind 2-0, the Lakers battled the Redhawks tough in the second half and scored at the 47:10 mark when Makayla Bolon split the defense with a pass that Bridgette Karr put in the corner past the Lake Michigan keeper, Alison Bishop. The Lakers continued to fight and had one more great chance to tie it up with under 5 minutes toi play. On the play, Makayla Bolon made an excellent cross into the box where Bishop came out and made a great save to end the threat.