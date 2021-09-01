Cancel
RS soccer back to even at 2-2

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRISING SUN - After a 2-0 start to its season, Rising Sun boys soccer came back to even with back-to-back losses last week, dropping its ORVC opener to Switzerland County 7-3 Wednesday, Aug. 25. SC’s Pacers (3-2, 1-1 Ohio River Valley Conference) combined solid defense with a 23-12 shot advantage...

chatsports.com

Women's Soccer Falls at Creighton, 2-0

OMAHA, NEB. -- The Drake women's soccer team fell to former MVC foe Creighton, 2-0, Sunday afternoon in Omaha, Neb. In the 21st minute of play Creighton's Cristina Garriga scored off a pass from Renee Poutnay, putting the Bluejays up 1-0. Creighton out-shot the Bulldogs 10-2 in the first half...
Marshall County, KYMarshall County Tribune-Courier

Marshall soccer gets 2 on 2nd District foes

Marshall County performed a Second District sweep last week by downing both Graves County and Calloway County on the pitch. Thursday against the Lady Lakers, Marshall earned a confident 5-0 win off goals from Kallen Fuller, Presley Gallimore, Zoe Maxlow, Kinsley Perry, and Mia Teague. Janie Pagel, Maxlow, and Peyton Lamb facilitated the game and got the ball where it needed to go with each having an assist.
Soccerfordcountychronicle.com

Fisher/GCMS soccer ties 2-2 with Monticello

MONTICELLO – The Fisher/GCMS and Monticello soccer teams ended their match on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in a 2-2 tie. After ending the first half in a 1-0 deficit, Sid Pfoff tied the match with his first career varsity goal off an Isaiah Johnson assist. In the 63rd minute, Johnson scored...
The Recorddelta

Soccer Bucs tumble to Spartans in opener, 2-1

LEWISBURG – The Buckhannon-Upshur soccer Bucs fell behind by a 2-0 score in their opener Saturday with Greenbrier East and was forced to play catch up the rest of the way, eventually falling to the Spartans by a 2-1 score. Drew Beverage gave Greenbrier East a 1-0 lead in the...
chatsports.com

Men’s Soccer Falls At Milwaukee, 2-1

The Drake men's soccer team fell to Milwaukee, 2-1, in its season opener Thursday evening in Wisconsin. Although the Panthers maintained possession for almost half the match, the Bulldogs' defensive efforts helped keep the possession split throughout the 90 minutes. Both teams spent much of their possession time in midfield. Two of the match's three goal were scored on penalty kicks.
Le Roy, MIlakecountystar.com

Pine River soccer off to 2-0 start

LEROY -- Pine River's soccer team topped Chippewa Hills on Friday 3-0 in the opener for both teams. "Our defense did a great job holding the Warriors to nine shots on goal," Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. "Our defense was led by senior Lukas Fisher, junior Javen Wanstead, senior Caleb Lewis, and sophomore Nathan Marks. In the first half our lone goal, was a shot from midfield by junior Jordan Nelson. Jordan had a nice kick that looped high and came down just under the crossbar and out of the reach of the goalie.
O'fallon, ILTelegraph

SOCCER: Explorers drop opener to O'Fallon, 2-0

While his team lost its season opener 2-0 to O’Fallon Monday at Gordon Moore Park, Marquette Catholic High boys soccer coach Jerry DiSalvo said the explorers showed more positives than negatives. “Aside from not scoring, of course, we still did a lot of things right,” DiSalvo said. “Playing a Class...
Kirtland, OHlakelandcc.edu

Lady Lakers soccer falls 2-1 to Redhawks

The Lady Lakers soccer team (1-2, 0-2) traveled to Benton Harbor, MI this weekend to take on the Lake Michigan Redhawks. Lake Michigan started the scoring by connecting at the 11:49 mark. Holly Curtiss split the defense with a pass and Tania Villegas was able to slip it past Lakeland goalie, Sarah Turniski. The Redhawks scored the second goal at the 39:50 mark after a shot taken by Curtiss was deflected before Villegas gathered it up and scored her second goal of the day. To close out the half, Sarah Turniski made an excellent 1 on 1 save. After falling behind 2-0, the Lakers battled the Redhawks tough in the second half and scored at the 47:10 mark when Makayla Bolon split the defense with a pass that Bridgette Karr put in the corner past the Lake Michigan keeper, Alison Bishop. The Lakers continued to fight and had one more great chance to tie it up with under 5 minutes toi play. On the play, Makayla Bolon made an excellent cross into the box where Bishop came out and made a great save to end the threat.
Chattanooga, TNgomocs.com

Soccer Fall 2-1 in Double OT at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team scored first but Belmont's Golden Goal in double-overtime secured the win for the Bruins in a 2-1 non-conference match at Rose Park Friday night. Chattanooga falls to 1-2 overall and Belmont finds its first win of the season. With just 12 seconds...
Easton, PAdrexeldragons.com

Men's Soccer Edged by Lafayette, 2-1

EASTON, Pa. – The Drexel men's soccer team (0-2) fell in heart-breaking fashion on Monday night at Lafayette (1-1) in Easton, Pa. The Dragons scored their lone goal with thirty seconds left in regulation, but it was not enough to hold back the Leopards as a last-second penalty kick put Lafayette in the lead.
Soccerbrproud.com

Soccer Dominates No. 19 UCF, 2-0

Orlando, Fla. – The LSU Soccer team (4-0-0) ended its road weekend with a 2-0 shutout over the No. 19 UCF Knights (2-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the UCF Soccer Complex. The Tigers scored their first goal in the 22nd minute with forward Molly Thompson finding herself in the right place at the right time to tap the ball into an open net. The lead was extended to 2-0 in the 49th minute as forward Tinaya Alexander cut inside the box and curled a 12-yard shot into the left corner.
Boston, MAgoterriers.com

UMass Edges Women's Soccer, 2-1

BOSTON – In the return of Terrier Tailgate, the Boston University women's soccer team struck first, but UMass netted the ensuing two goals to take a 2-1 decision Sunday afternoon at Nickerson Field. The senior duo of Margaret Berry and Jenna Oldham connected in the 21st minute, as Oldham drove...
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Soccer Bucs and Princeton battle to 2-2 deadlock

PRINCETON – While the young and revamped Buckhannon-Upshur soccer Bucs are still searching for their first win, head coach Mike Donato is pleased with how his team is coming along during the early part of the season. The Bucs made the long trip to Princeton on Saturday and battled the...
Santa Maria, CAhancockcollege.edu

Women's Soccer Closes Match in 2-2 Tie at Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's soccer program landed in a 2-2 draw on the road at Reedley College on Tuesday evening. The Tigers (1-0-1) scored first in the 13th minute of the contest, but the Bulldogs evened the score with a goal by Mecaelea Lopez at the end of the first half. Hancock (0-1-1) gained the advantage in the 51st minute of action after Bianca Castaneda snuck one past the keeper, but Reedley responded in the 68th minute to knot the score. Ally Britt recorded one save after serving 90 minutes in the box for the Bulldogs.
registerpublications.com

TIGERS' RIVAL MILAN HELD BULLDOGS IN CHECK FOR 3 QUARTERS

L'burg defense was special last week, offense still in progress. Milan once ruled the Mid-Indiana Football Conference, a gridiron-only league outside its normal Ohio River Valley Conference alliance, sharing the league record with 12 championships between 1981 and 2017. But the Indians, 7-4 last year, are playing as an independent...
Kenosha, WIcarthage.edu

Men’s Soccer Draws Even With Concordia Texas 2-2 to Open Season

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In their first match of the 2021 season, the Carthage men's soccer team tied Concordia University Texas 2-2 on Wednesday at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. The Firebirds (0-0-1) struck early in the seventh minute, as Mason McCaw sent a through ball ahead to Mickey Reilly,...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Soccer results: Sept. 2

It was Raider Week for the NorthWood girls soccer program. After back-to-back 1-0 losses to Northridge in the last two season, the Panthers were looking for a different outcome on their home pitch Thursday evening. They got it. Sort of. The two teams battled back and forth for 80 minutes...
Beloit, WILake Geneva Regional News

Badger soccer gets aggressive in 5-2 win

When you aggressively shoot the ball, good things will end up happening. The Badger boys soccer team tested that theory on Aug. 30, and it worked as they defeated visiting Beloit Memorial 5-2. Beloit Memorial kicked off the scoring at the 21-minute mark when Baylor Denu took a shot from...
Huntsville, OHpeakofohio.com

U7 Youth Calvary 2 Soccer Plays Huntsville

U7 Youth Calvary 2 soccer team played a hard, hot game against Huntsville 2 Saturday afternoon. The dead zone is really a learning curve at this age, as Jenna Lightle scored yet it didn’t count as she was just over the curve in front of the goal. Bentley Patrick had a close miss for a goal as well. Despite the great defensive team effort, Calvary fell 0-2.
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer downs Iowa State, 2-1

Thursday night was emotional for Hawkeye forward Courtney Powell. The graduate transfer scored her first goal in the Black and Gold in the 22nd minute of Iowa soccer’s 2-1 victory over Iowa State. Before she joined Hawkeye head coach Dave DiIanni’s team, she played four years of collegiate soccer with...

