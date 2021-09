The Seahawks practiced Wednesday, their penultimate practice before players will enjoy a weekend off before kicking off preparation for their regular-season opener at Indianapolis. This is a new format due to the NFL switching to a three-game preseason, one that gives teams a full two weeks off between their final preseason game and the regular-season opener, as opposed to the old format that had the opener come 10 days after the final preseason game. It's a format Seahawk coach Pete Carroll likes in that it will give players more time to get healthier while preparing for the regular season.