El Paso attorney Mark Dore, a shareholder with the firm Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, was included in the 2022 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” and was named a Lawyer of the Year in the area of labor and employment litigation in El Paso. The Best Lawyers publication is compiled by conducting confidential peer-review surveys with tens of thousands of leading lawyers throughout the country.