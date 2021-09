Jansen (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Jansen hasn't progressed as quickly as expected from the right hamstring strain he sustained July 21, but just over a month later, he's finally reached the final phase of his recovery program. Neither Reese McGuire nor Alejandro Kirk has ran away with the No. 1 catching job while Jansen has been out, but that doesn't mean that the 26-year-old will have a clear path to the top gig once he returns. Though Jansen is valued for his defense, his 62 wRC+ on the season places him 49th among the 58 catchers who have logged at least 100 plate appearances.