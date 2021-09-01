Cancel
Cole County, MO

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 11 new coronavirus-related deaths

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
The Cole County Health Department reported 28 new coronavirus cases.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,424 residential cases and 284 cases for long-term care facility residents. That is 10,708 total cases in the county.

The county is currently reporting 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, nine from the county and two in long-term care facilities. The health department is reporting 86 residents have died and 60 long-term care facility residents have died. Cole County has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Mid-Missouri with 146.

Cole County Health Department Director Kristi Campbell said the 11 new deaths all occurred in August.

Cole County ranks 33rd in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per capita in the past week. Cases are down 19.8% on the week. The county has an 11.6% positive test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 48.4% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 43.1% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District is reporting eight active coronavirus cases in students and seven active cases in staff.

The district is reporting three close contacts for students and one close contact for staff.

Vaccinations decline as delta surge rolls on

The number of coronavirus vaccinations being administered daily is dropping in Missouri as the delta variant continues to spread.

Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show the seven-day average of daily shots administered fell to about 13,500 per day as of Saturday . The average has been steadily declining since mid-August, when it was over 15,000. About 45% of Missourians are fully vaccinated.

Health experts say the vaccine is the most effective way to reduce new infections and hospitalizations, which are declining but remain at high rates. Intensive care admissions for COVID-19 remain at record levels in Missouri .

Missouri recorded 1,984 confirmed new coronavirus cases Wednesday for a total of 632,051 infections since the pandemic started. The daily average of new cases is 1,575, according to the state health department. The state reported 914 new probable cases through antigen testing. Missouri reported 12 new deaths for a total of 10,622.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

All but two counties, both in northern Missouri, remained this week in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "red zone," indicating high levels of coronavirus transmission. Moniteau County is No. 12 in the state for most new cases per capita over the past week, according to the state.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 11 new coronavirus-related deaths appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

