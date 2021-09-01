Cancel
Bears' Nsimba Webster: Claimed off waivers

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Bears claimed Webster off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Webster appeared in 21 games with the Rams from 2019-20, in which span he contributed almost exclusively on special teams. He should handle a similar role with the Bears, but Webster will nonetheless remain firmly off the fantasy radar.

