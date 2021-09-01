Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: A strenuously woke ‘Cinderella,’ for the #MeToo era

By JOCELYN NOVECK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIPym_0bjq6Ak400
1 of 8

Their love declared, their fairytale kiss accomplished, Cinderella has an urgent request for her Prince. Can she get a lift to her business meeting?

And so, as princes are wont to do, he scoops his new love off her feet to carry her to his horse. But, like, she’s in a rush. “No, I can walk, it’s faster,” she chirps. “But thanks!”

It’s a throwaway moment but perhaps a nice example of both the assets and flaws of this new, decidedly woke, pop-music infused “Cinderella” for the #MeToo era, written and directed by Kay Cannon (and co-produced by James Corden, who doubles as a mouse). A feminist recasting of the familiar story is welcome, of course, but the screenplay focuses so insistently on its female-empowering message that it feels at times like we’re just getting hit over the head with it.

Thankfully there are also moments, like this, that are rescued by playful chemistry between our appealing leads: ebullient pop singer Camila Cabello as Cinderella, and newcomer Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert. Supporting roles are given a playful workout by pros like Pierce Brosnan as the king — going all in for the comedy — and a touching but underused Minnie Driver as his stifled queen.

There’s also a reliably eye-popping turn by Billy Porter as the fabulous (“Fab G”) fairy godmother, but alas, it’s only one scene plus a bit of narration. As always, Porter knows how to make an entrance, but for the most effective use of a star here, look to Idina Menzel, who lends texture to the usually one-note “evil” stepmother. And, of course her clarion singing voice — which we can objectively say is the finest in the land.

The most obvious problem in updating “Cinderella” for a 2021 audience is, of course, its premise that for a woman, marrying well is the only goal; Life is lived through your man, whether you’re Cinderella, stepmom Vivian (Menzel), stepsisters Malvolia and Narissa (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer) or even the queen (Driver).

Cannon addresses this by having Cinderella — she calls herself Ella here, because why define a girl by the cinders on her face? — dream not of marriage but of business success, as a designer. In an early number, the servant girl comes face to face with her imagined future self, and she’s no royalty — she’s the owner of “Dresses By Ella.”

But that’s a dream too far. In this kingdom, women don’t run businesses. Everyone says this, especially Vivian, who, we learn, once also dreamed of being more than a wife. We get a sense early on that Vivian’s cruelty — less cartoonish than in other versions — stems from deep personal disappointment, and that her fierce desire to marry off her daughters is born of bitter pragmatism.

This nuance serves the film’s message well, but the characterizations can be confusing. It’s rather jarring to go from a moment where Vivian seems to genuinely care about Ella to where she viciously hurls ink at the dress she’s spent weeks designing. It’s also hard to pin down the stepsisters — are they nasty, or not? In any case they get only kindness from Ella. When one asks her if she looks pretty, Ella says yes, but adds: “What matters is how YOU feel when you look in the mirror.”

The plot moves briskly forward, narrated in part by the Town Rapper, who announces the ball where Robert will choose a bride. A smitten Robert has already met Ella in disguise, and convinces her to attend the ball so she can meet wealthy potential clients.

As we already know, the evil stepmom will ALMOST keep Cinderella from the ball. And the fairy godmother — sorry, Fab G — will step in. And the clock will strike midnight, a glass slipper will be lost, and the Prince will go searching.

We won’t give away more details, but there’s nothing so drastic here that people won’t end up Happily Ever After. Yet if there’s a catchphrase here, it is not that: it is “I Choose Me.”

If only this admirable message weren’t reinforced so strenuously, and knowing laughs weren’t so few and far between. Among these laughs, there’s a good one about shoes, wherein Ella complains to Fab G about the uncomfortable glass slippers. These are women’s shoes, Fab G replies: “Magic has its limits.”

So, alas, does this new “Cinderella.” But however it measures up to its predecessors (and inevitable future iterations), you can’t argue with the lesson — for youngsters of any gender — that your destiny belongs in your own hands, not in those of someone who chooses to pluck you magnanimously from your own story and place you in theirs.

“Cinderella,” an Amazon Studios release, has been rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America “for suggestive material and language.” Running time: 113 minutes. Two stars out of four.

___

MPAA definition of PG: Parental guidance suggested, Some material may not be suitable for children.

___

Follow Jocelyn Noveck at www.twitter.com/JocelynNoveckAP

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

560K+
Followers
308K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Maddie Baillio
Person
James Corden
Person
Idina Menzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Amazon Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Camila Cabello And Billy Porter’s Reimagined ‘Cinderella’ Is A High Fashion Fairytale

Everyone knows the story of Cinderella, whether you grew up with Walt Disney’s 1950 animated film, the Rodgers and Hammerstein television musical, or the European folktale. Still, adapting a beloved story for a new generation means connecting past and present. The cast and crew of 2021’s Cinderella was intent on innovation. The film, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on 3 September, reimagines the story as an uplifting musical about the power of self-discovery.
CelebritiesBillboard

Camila Cabello Feels 'Proud' & 'Amazing' to Be a Latina Cinderella: Watch

Camila Cabello officially makes her acting debut in the new Cinderella movie out today (Sept. 3) on Amazon Prime. In this coming-of-age version, the Cuban-American singer portrays Ella, an ambitious young lady who hopes to one day become a successful businesswoman. The Amazon Original modern musical offers a bold take on the centuries-old fairy tale that Disney turned into a popular animated musical film in 1950.
MoviesCollider

From Harry Styles to Taylor Swift, 7 Pop Stars to Expect in Upcoming Films

Their songs might be on repeat in your Spotify playlists, but you should know that some of the chart-topping artists of this generation are also about to bring their talents to the big screen. You might have seen some of them on-screen before, whether it was a major awards contender (A Star Is Born), a Disney channel tv show (The Wizards of Waverly Place) or a supporting appearance in a blockbuster production (cough cough Harry Styles in Dunkirk). All in all, these hit-makers haven’t given up on their acting careers just yet and moreover, they will be returning to the big-screen in some challenging new roles.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Camila Cabello Cinderella Nicholas Galitzine New Prince Charming Actor?

The classic CinderellaThe fairy tale has been remade many times. Amazon Prime Video recently released the latest version of the timeless fairytale. Camila Cabello plays Ella, the protagonist. After a chance meeting at the market, she is invited to the royal ball. The recently released film features an all-star cast...
MoviesCosmopolitan

Meet the modern-day Cinderella: our new icon

Besides influencing my expensive sartorial tastes (if only glass slippers weren’t heavily impractical...) I used to think Cinderella taught me a lot about womanhood. Some of my most formative experiences from my ‘90s childhood featured me nestled on the sofa for a classic princess-athon. As a working-class child with big dreams to become a writer, I honestly believed Cinderella was an inspiring tale of a pauper who rises society’s ranks, a proletariat *icon*, if you will. It’s only now, when I look back, that I realise the fairytales I was hooked on weren’t cushioning me from negative messaging and limiting beliefs on what it means to be a woman.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Camila Cabello Waddles In Glass Slippers As Cinderella In Hilarious New Clip From Fairytale Remake — Watch

Camila Cabello gets her iconic glass slippers in the upcoming ‘Cinderella’ adaption, but they’re not as comfortable as she would like them to be. Camila Cabello learns the hard way in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella adaptation that even fairytale princesses get suck with uncomfortable footwear. The “Havana” singer, 24, stars in the upcoming comedy film as the titular Disney princess, and in a new clip released by Amazon Prime, she gets to experience one of Cinderella’s most iconic moments: receiving her glass slippers. In the clip, Fab G, a genderless fairy godparent played by Billy Porter, officially transforms Cinderella into the beautiful princess we all know her as, and her initial reaction is pure joy.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

ICYMI, Camila Cabello Looked Like a Modern-Day Princess At The 'Cinderella' Premiere

Camila Cabello's Cinderella premiere glam is one of the hottest topics of conversation today, and rightfully so. Last night, the 24-year-old star walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for the first time as an actor ahead of the movie's highly anticipated September 3 release. Naturally, the star and her glam squad brought their A-game for the special occasion, and TZR has all the details, from her makeup to her nails.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cinderella

Cinderella has survived a lot over the years, first the wicked stepmother and the midnight curfew and then hundreds of versions and adaptations in books, on television, and in film, undertaken by just about everyone, including Walt Disney, Julie Andrews, Jerry Lewis, Drew Barrymore, Anne Hathaway, and Rodgers and Hammerstein. She is going to survive this tricked-up version, too, a mish-mash of relentless air quotes and sensory overload that wants to grab you by the shoulders and shout—no, sing—"BE ENTERTAINED." And sometimes we are. But it is less a movie than a string of TikTok clips and it made my eyes spin like pinwheels.
MoviesPitt News

“He’s All That” Review: Addison Rae should stick to dancing, not acting

Katy Perry karaoke pool parties and “Drop it like F. Scott” Great Gatsby birthdays are just the start of the over-the-top elements incorporated in Netflix’s new original movie, “He’s All That.”. “He’s All That” is the gender-bent remake of the classic 1999 hit “She’s All That,” and just another example...
MoviesGreenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: Feminist take on Cinderella great on big screen

(Theaters and Amazon Prime) A modern take on the traditional tale of Cinderella, the over-the-top campy romantic musical comedy is wildly entertaining. Although Cinderella (Camila Cabello) lives in the cellar and is subservient to her stepmother Vivian (the excellent Idina Menzel) and her silly stepsisters (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer), she’s not the kind of girl who is waiting for Prince Charming.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Amazon’s “Cinderella” Details, From Genderless Fairy Godmother to Fairytale Nods

Cinderella’s stepmother isn’t evil in this modern adaptation. The most dramatic change from the original fairytale is the way the wicked stepmother is portrayed. Vivian, played by Idina Menzel, is presented less like an evil villain and more like a conservative parent who belittles their child’s progressive ideas. In the narration, voiced by Porter, Vivian is described as a “practical woman,” and the movie paints her as a character who is just trying to do what’s best for her daughters, and Cinderella, even if it hurts their feelings.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Camila Cabello – ‘Million To One’ [‘Cinderella’ OST]

Camila Cabello is set to sparkle in ‘Cinderella,’ which arrives on Amazon‘s Prime Video this Friday (September 3). The songbird takes on the lead role in the modern reimagining of the classic tale, which also stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. As reported, the film’s companion soundtrack blends known and...
Moviescodelist.biz

The first trailer for “Cinderella” is here

Once upon a time … a young singer who, in addition to incredible musical talent, her hot star boyfriend Shawn Mendes and a wonderful curly mane, is not only successful with her song, but is now also becoming a princess!. Did you know that? This is how Shawn Mendes and...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Review: Cinderella is a Predictable but Delightful Musical

Another day, another ‘Cinderella’. Just how many interpretations do we need to see this oft-adapted folk tale being told and re-told over and over again? Disney’s 1950 animated classic of the same name was undoubtedly the most beloved one of them all and many filmmakers since then have come up with their own takes regardless of animations or live-action versions. There were contemporary re-imaginings on the classic story of ‘Cinderella’ as well, notably the Drew Barrymore-starred ‘Ever After’ (1998) and ‘A Cinderella Story’ (2004), which featured Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.
MoviesSFGate

'Cinderella' Review: Camila Cabello Shines in Progressive but Prosaic Reimagining of a Familiar Fairy Tale

From the outset of Amazon Studios’ new “Cinderella” movie, writer-director Kay Cannon welcomes audiences into a fantasy unlike any before it, putting a glimmering girl-boss gloss on the oft-adapted fairy tale. In this heightened unreality, characters can break into song with a Janet Jackson chart-topper as easily as they belt out a new Broadway-style power ballad. This latest retelling of the Charles Perrault classic offers a feminist-friendly update as its titular heroine dreams of a career, not a man, to whisk her away. While Cannon’s inspired creative approach and jukebox musical style all point to an elegant and empowering redesign of this most familiar of garments, her execution puts quite a few tears in the fabric.
Moviesfox10phoenix.com

Review: Girl-power-powered ‘Cinderella’ doesn’t inspire—it irritates

Washington, D.C. - If cinematic adaptations of classic stories reflect the time in which they’re made, filmmaker Kay Cannon’s musical "Cinderella" embodies a bleak present. Unwilling to deviate from its narrow lens of girl-boss feminism, this "Cinderella," arriving courtesy of Amazon Studios, feels like an algorithm rather than entertainment. Practically...

Comments / 0

Community Policy