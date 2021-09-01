Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Lands on IR

Cam Newton is back on the free-agent market. Now what?. Clearly, Cam still wants to play football. He went back to New England on a very team-friendly deal and, obviously, no promises as to what his ultimate role would be. Turns out, in the end – due in no small part to his availability issues given his Covid vaccination status – he had no role whatsoever. Which begs the question about where he ends up and in what capacity.