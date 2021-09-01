Cancel
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Lands on IR

 5 days ago

The Steelers placed McFarland (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. McFarland made the initial 53-man roster, but he can now be ruled out for the first three games of the season. The Steelers are left with Benny Snell and Kalen Ballage as depth options behind potential three-down workhorse Najee Harris. It's possible McFarland handles the No. 2 backfield role once he recovers from his unspecified injury, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

