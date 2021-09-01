Cancel
Thaddeus Moss: Lands on practice squad

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Bengals signed Moss to the practice squad Wednesday. Moss couldn't stick on Cincinnati's initial 53-man roster, but he will get a chance to continue his development with the team after going unclaimed on waivers. The former collegiate teammate of quarterback Joe Burrow is still vying for an opportunity to make his NFL debut.

