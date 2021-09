The Orioles recalled Jones from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Baltimore will shake things up in the infield after losing its 18th straight game Sunday, bringing in Jones and Kelvin Gutierrez from Norfolk while sending Richie Martin to Triple-A and designating Maikel Franco for assignment. Franco's removal from the 40-man roster should open up reps at third base for Ramon Urias and Gutierrez, while Jones will be in the mix for playing time at the keystone if the Orioles elect to shift the hot-hitting Jorge Mateo over to shortstop. Over 289 plate appearances with Norfolk on the season, Jones has slashed .238/.329/.417 with 10 home runs and nine stolen bases.