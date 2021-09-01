Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Slipping on depth chart
McGuire remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles. On the bench for the fourth time in five games, McGuire looks to be the No. 3 option on the depth chart at catcher behind Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk, in some order. None of the three backstops has performed well enough to truly run away with the No. 1 role, but McGuire is still expected to see the fewest opportunities among the trio in September.www.cbssports.com
