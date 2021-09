Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a hit by pitch in Sunday's 2-1 win over Detroit. The 25-year-old went yard in the fourth inning to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. Smith also committed an error in the sixth that ultimately allowed Detroit to get on the board, but starter Jose Berrios was able to limit the damage there. Smith has just three hits in 19 at-bats this season in his first taste of major-league action. He should see regular playing time at third base with Cavan Biggio (elbow) and Santiago Espinal (hip) both on the injured list.