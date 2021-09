Scott (5-4) struck out one without allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning, earning the win Wednesday over the Angels. Baltimore's bats came to life in the eighth inning, rallying for five runs to put Scott in line for the win. This result snapped a 19-game losing streak for the team, which has made it difficult for many of its pitchers to produce noteworthy performances for fantasy managers. Since returning from a knee injury Aug. 11, Scott has allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He has a 3.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 64:33 K:BB through 47 innings this year. The southpaw has added 14 holds, so he should continue to see high-leverage work down the stretch.