NFL

Colts' Michael Pittman: Could move into No. 1 role

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Pittman is expected to step in as the Colts' No. 1 receiver for at least the first three weeks of the season with T.Y. Hilton (neck) headed to injured reserve after undergoing surgery Wednesday, Michael Baca of NFL.com reports. Even before he had the procedure to address a disc issue,...

#Colts#Fantasy#American Football#Nfl Com
