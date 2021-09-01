Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House committee bars private funding for National Guard deployments

By Paul McLeary and Connor O’Brien
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TV15u_0bjq5JnE00
“We don't know if any of those sources are foreign government sources that are being funneled through private entities,” Rep. Veronica Escobar said. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday voted to block states from using private funds to pay for National Guard deployments to other states, just months after one governor accepted private donations to send Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

During its deliberations on the annual National Defense Authorization Act, the panel approved the proposal from Texas Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar by voice vote, despite opposition from Republicans.

“I don't believe that our National Guard should be up for auction or up for sale,” Escobar said in introducing the amendment. “I think that limits transparency — we have no idea who is funding” a potential deployment of Guard troops, she added.

“We don't know if any of those sources are foreign government sources that are being funneled through private entities,” Escobar said. “We don't even know if those sources are adversaries to our interests.”

The proposal would bar funding from private sources for a cross-state Guard deployment except for emergency or disaster relief efforts.

During a brief debate, Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) pushed back, calling it “an absolutely ridiculous accusation that the National Guard is up for sale.”

Despite that criticism, the move comes after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, in June used a donation from a Tennessee-based billionaire to pay to deploy up to 50 South Dakota Guardsmen to Texas to add to the overall Guard presence on the border.

At the time, House Armed Services Chair Adam Smith (D-Wash.) slammed the move as akin to using a state's National Guard as a private militia. He promised his panel would press the Pentagon on the issue and argued accepting private money to deploy Guard troops should be illegal.

"Sadly this is not a hypothetical. This actually did happen," Smith said Wednesday. "A private person basically worked with the governor to rent out the National Guard to go perform a mission outside of that state."

Comments / 30

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
113K+
Followers
7K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#The National Guard#Private Money#Democrat#Republicans#House Armed Services#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courts13newsnow.com

House committee votes to preserve 3 Navy cruisers

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday approved a $23.9 billion increase to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. The amendment raises the budget topline to $741 billion from $716 billion, with an additional $4.7 billion for shipbuilding and seapower priorities. The amendment protects...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

GOP's critical race theory amendments for defense bill voted down by Dem-led House Armed Services Committee

The Democrat-controlled House Armed Services Committee voted down a number of Republican amendments related to critical race theory while marking up the new defense bill overnight Wednesday, according to reports. Other Republican amendments related to China and Afghanistan were among the nearly 800 proposed for the National Defense Authorization Act,...
Congress & Courtsweisradio.com

Congressman Rogers Applauds Committee Passage Of FY22 National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, released a statement applauding the committee passage of the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). “Nothing is more important than providing for the defense of our nation. We face threats from a rising China and a re-emerging Russia, and the Biden-Harris administration chose to propose a weak defense budget. "I am pleased that the Armed Services Committee once again passed a National Defense Authorization Act out of the Committee this morning. We did so in a bipartisan manner, including voting together to address the shortfall in the Biden budget. I thank Chairman Smith and our Republican and Democrat colleagues for their hard work on this year’s NDAA markup. I look forward to this bill moving to the floor and being signed into law."
Congress & CourtsThe Suburban Times

Strickland Secures Support for Military Families & Servicemembers in Defense Budget

A press release from Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement after the House Armed Services Committee passed H.R. 4350, the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a bipartisan vote of 57 to 2. Strickland secured Committee passage of over 20 provisions to support servicemembers and military families at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) and across our nation, specifically addressing several aspects of housing security, military hunger, employment for military spouses, access to contraception for servicemembers and dependents, recognizing the contributions of Native American servicemembers, and more.
Congress & Courts104.1 WIKY

U.S. House committee backs $25 billion increase in defense spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Wednesday backed a proposal to increase spending for the Department of Defense by about $25 billion, more than the $715 billion proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration. The vote paved the way for $740 billion budget for the...
TrafficWashington Post

D.C.’s push to control its own National Guard takes big step forward

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) had been trying in Congress for 28 years to transfer control of the D.C. National Guard from the U.S. president to the D.C. mayor — one of the city’s most ardent pleas for local autonomy in the absence of outright statehood. Without approval from the...
Congress & CourtsNavy Times

Rogers proposes $25 billion defense plus-up ahead of NDAA markup

WASHINGTON ― In a rebuke to President Joe Biden’s proposed defense budget, a key Republican is recommending $25 billion more in spending for the House’s draft defense policy bill. House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mike Rogers, R-Ala., plans to offer an amendment to his panel’s draft 2022 National Defense...
PoliticsWTOP

Norton bill aims to give DC mayor control over District National Guard

A bill from Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., would give control of the District’s National Guard to the city’s mayor — and it’s scheduled for markup Wednesday. Right now, the president controls the D.C. National Guard, because D.C. isn’t a state, while the governors of states and territories control the National Guards.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

Congress moves closer to requiring women to register for the draft

An effort to require women to register for the draft gained steam last week, as the House Armed Services Committee voted to include the proposal in the annual defense bill. Now, both the House and Senate defense bills include bipartisan provisions requiring women to register with the Selective Service System, meaning those provisions are likely to appear in the final version of the bill.
Militarydakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota National Guard troops returning after southern border deployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota National Guard troops are returning home after a deployment to the U.S. southern border. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem sent 48 State National Guard troops to Texas as the GOP ramped up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security. The deployment came under scrutiny after it was announced it was funded by the Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation, a Tennessee-based nonprofit.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Kemp deploying more National Guard troops to hospitals

Gov. Brian Kemp said he would deploy an additional 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops to hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Kemp said during an Aug. 30 press conference that the troops would assist hospital staffs with non-medical duties. Last week, the governor sent more than 100 medical personnel from the Guard to assist at […] The post Kemp deploying more National Guard troops to hospitals appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy