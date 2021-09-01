Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

By Vinney Wong
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Matenopoulos
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Star Jones
Person
Bill Geddie
Person
Meredith Vieira
Person
Barbara Walters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Nyu#Tufts University#Cbs#The Los Angeles Times#Abc#Og#Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
NFLPosted by
Best Life

Joy Behar Says This One Thing Has Kept Her From Getting Fired From "The View"

Joy Behar has been on The View longer than any other co-host, and according to her, there's a behind-the-scenes secret to that success. Behar started on The View when it debuted in 1997, along with creator Barbara Walters, and co-hosts Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Meredith Vieira. Behar took two seasons off in 2014 and 2015 before returning once again. As the show gets ready to start its 25 season, the 78-year-old comedian will have been there for 23 of them.
TV & Videosbizjournals

Condoleeza Rice among guest co-hosts for 'The View' this season

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice will be one of the rotating guest hosts on "The View" this season. Others including Gretchen Carlson, Carly Fiorina, Mia Love and S.E. Cupp will also take turns filling the spot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new season premieres Sept. 7, taped in...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Controversial Former "The View" Co-Host Is Returning This Week

The View has been on the air for an astounding 24 seasons, and it's arguably best known for its very heated exchanges between co-hosts. Of course, when The View begins its new season on Sept. 7, fans can expect more of the same as well as some changes. After four tension-filled years on the show, Meghan McCain left The View at the end of Season 24, and the talk show recently announced that nine guest hosts, from former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice to Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams, will sit in her seat in a rotating fashion to bring their opinions to table. But those aren't the only fresh faces fans will see when the co-hosts of The View return to the studio for the first time in 18 months this week.
TV & Videosbizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

6 Today hosts' unreal wedding and engagement photos

The Today show has a rotating panel of famous faces, including some of our favourites such as Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. While we see them on-screen every day, some viewers may not know much about their private lives. Some of the show's biggest names are happily married and had the most amazing wedding days, while others like Hoda Kotb are currently waiting to tie the knot. Take a look at these Today show hosts' wedding and engagement photos…
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy