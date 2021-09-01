Error while powering on: The physical drive is already in use

Automatic Screen Rotation is common for those who use big screen devices like phones and laptops to read stuff or watch videos. If your device is equipped with gyroscope sensors and an accelerometer, Windows 10 has the power to rotate the screen to either a portrait or landscape mode to accommodate the content you’re viewing. While this seems like a convenient feature on paper and in most cases, it is, it can bug you a little sometimes. Autorotation can disturb your viewing experience, so you may want to disable it on your PC. There are several ways in which you can do this. In this article, we will be discussing how you can disable Auto rotation on Windows 10.