Error while powering on: The physical drive is already in use
I am using Player 15.5.7 on a Windows 10 host. The guest is Ubuntu 21.04. I am trying to add a physical drive (USB flash) as a second hard drive within the VM. The USB drive contains a multipartitioned bootable (not live) Ubuntu 21.04 installation. The purpose of this exercise is to use commands (e.g., dd) and tools (e.g., Systemback) installed on the USB drive to make images and clones of the guest system when it is not running.communities.vmware.com
