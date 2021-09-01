Developing students’ problem-solving skills
Parents and teachers are partners in developing students’ academic skills, and most are well aware of that when each school year begins. Parents and schools are also partners in developing students’ social problem-solving skills. When problems arise in the life of a child, it is tempting – and usually most expedient – to simply take care of the issue at hand. It’s a better course, however, not to rush to solve a child’s problems for him.hartselleenquirer.com
Comments / 0