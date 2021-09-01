Cancel
Colorado State

F-16s Fly Over Empower Field At Mile High To Honor 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado National Guard joined the Denver Broncos and the state of Colorado in honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. F-16s flew over Empower Field at Mile High at 7 p.m.

A flyover of F-16s is seen during the national anthem prior to the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

“The Colorado National Guard is honored to pay tribute to all of our patriots who served and sacrificed in defense of freedom in response to the tragic events of 9/11,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said. “This flyover also demonstrates that we are Always Ready, Always There to guard our nation from the ground, air and space against terrorist attacks.”

(credit: CBS)

CONG says F-16 fighter aircrews patrolled the skies in support of Operation Noble Eagle following the attacks in 2001. Over the last 20 years, CONG soldiers and airmen deployed to support military operations.

Five CONG soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice during overseas operations, officials stated.

The jets will take off from the 140th Wing at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. The flyovers are conducted as training for pilots and are not an additional cost to taxpayers.

